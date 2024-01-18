Genoa – «I want clarity on my father's death». Claudio Pinter, 56, presented a complaint to the Prosecutor's Office pointing the finger at the doctors at the San Martino hospital who treated his parent – Bruno Pinter, 88 years old – from when he was hospitalized on 20 December 2023 following a heart attack, to when he died on 4 January. Fifteen days in which the pensioner's state of health progressively worsened. According to the management of the polyclinic, however, without anyone's fault. According to the family member, however, “because a mistake was made”. In the complaint filed with the Prosecutor's Office on 11 January, Claudio Pinter recounts the two weeks his father spent at San Martino: «He was taken to hospital following a heart attack which struck him in our house in Bogliasco, and after having spent some hours in the emergency room and was transferred to the seventh floor of the Monoblock. I went to see him that same evening and found him in good condition. He had even eaten.”

But the doctor on duty warns the relative that the patient has lost blood: «Due to the difficulties he had in inserting the catheter (having suffered a heart attack the man could not get out of bed), he specified». Pinter blames those maneuvers for the infection found thanks to the tests the following day: «They still had to ascertain the type of bacteria, but they would soon administer the right antibiotic. A treatment that should have lasted four days. My father was still well, but since they started giving him the medicine (from January 2nd) his condition has gradually gotten worse. As if that drug had no effect.” The pensioner's clinical picture worsens: «When I went to visit him he was always in a sleepy state and I asked the doctors why he had gotten worse – he adds – They revealed to me that he could no longer urinate and that therefore they had subjected him to dialysis. They announced to me that the situation was suddenly critical.”

Every time he entered the department on the seventh floor of the Monoblock, Claudio Pinter took photos with his cell phone. Also picking up the drip with the name of the medicine that according to him caused the error which then led to his father's death. He attached about ten to the complaint. The Prosecutor's Office has requested the medical records from San Martino, and the health documents will be acquired in the next few days. The hospital's health management, having become aware of the case, has investigated further and says it is confident in the outcome of the investigations: «Having taken note of the complaint – reads a note – as usual we declare that we are at the complete disposal of the competent authorities, as well as the professionals who work in the hospital”.