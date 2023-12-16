Genoa – The man, 62 years old, is died last Thursday while he was hospitalized at San Martino. Due, according to his son, to a blood clot caused by a catheter placed on his neck. And after the complaint presented by the latter, the Prosecutor's Office has now started an investigation, currently involving unknown persons. To shed light on the actual causes of death. And, if necessary, identify any responsibilities. The file is in the hands of the deputy prosecutor Valentina Grosso, who will arrange the autopsy examination in the next few hours.

According to the reconstruction of the man's son, the father had been hospitalized in the neurology department last November for a myasthenia gravis. It is a pathology caused by the malfunction of the immune system, which causes extreme weakness in the voluntary muscles. At that point the doctors had opted to subject the sixty-two-year-old to plasmapheresis treatment, through the use of a catheter inserted into a vein in his neck.

Again according to the family member's complaint, to complicate the situation, the perforation of a diverticulum also occurred, following an intestinal blockage. Finally, for the son, the blood clot would have been caused by the catheter. And death would have occurred after the removal of this medical device.

At least this is the reconstruction proposed by the son of man. A sequence of facts that will now be examined by the Prosecutor's Office. The patient's medical records will most likely be acquired. So as to have a first reference during the autopsy. The investigation is at a very preliminary stage. And it will be necessary to wait for this examination to understand if and what developments it will have. In the meantime, the management of San Martino makes it known that the polyclinic and its professionals are at the complete disposal of the competent authorities.