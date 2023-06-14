Genov – Maxi anti-drug operation in Liguria. In the early hours of the morning, the Guardia di Finanza of Genoa and La Spezia arrested nine people, of whom five of Albanian nationality, 3 of Dominican nationality and an Ecuadorian: six are accused of international criminal association aimed at drug trafficking and possession a gun with abraded serial number; seven are accused of attempted importation into the national territory of 100 kg of cocaine hidden in bags and transported in a container on board a ship that set sail on November 20 from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador; seven are accused of kidnapping an Italian citizen for the purpose of extortion “because – the papers read – he provided information on the person (not belonging to the association) whom the suspects held responsible for the theft of 100 kg of cocaine, convincing them to climb on board a car and subsequently forcing him to turn off his mobile phone, preventing him from making calls, forcing him to send voice messages to the alleged person responsible for the theft of the drug, subjecting him to real interrogation and threatening him with torture and retaliation against his family members ”; two are accused of carrying, possession and receiving stolen goods of an abraded serial number pistol; two are accused of possession of 1 kg of cocaine.

The investigation had started from the kidnapping of a man, who had been threatened with death as he was held responsible by the traffickers for having taken possession of a hundred kilos of cocaine. The kidnapping took place at Marina of Sestri Ponente, in Genoa. The car in which the man had been forced into by the gang, however, had been stopped for a police check. And the kidnapped had managed to ask the agents for help, who immediately stopped the three people in the car. The investigations were coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Federico Manotti of the Dda.