Genoa – Genoa on the pitch against Inter with Gudmundsson and Ekuban from the first minute. Alberto Gilardino therefore relies on the pair that decided the match against Sassuolo, but is ready to play the cards of Retegui and Messias during the match. The rossoblù coach lines up with Inter in the 3-5-2 formation. In defense there is confirmation for the Dragusin-Bani-De Winter trio while in midfield Strootman is there from the first minute in place of Malinovskyi. On the right flank there is room for Sabelli while Martin won the run-off with Vasquez and will start from the first minute wide on the left.

Nothing new in the starting 11 either who fields Simone Inzaghi. Up front, given the absence of Lautaro, there are Thuram and Arnautovic. In defense confirmation for Bisseck.

The official lineups:

GENOA (3-5-2): Martinez; Bani, Dragusin, De Winter; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Strootman, Martin; Ekuban, Gudmundsson. Coach: Gilardino

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Thuram, Arnautovic. Coach: Inzaghi