Genoa – Another lump sum. Mateo Retegui is forced to raise the flag white and skip tonight's match against Juventus. The Italian-Argentine striker suffered a slight injury to the adductor of his left thigh, the same as the injured knee that kept him away from the pitch for about two months.

Retegui started three times in 8 days. Against Empoli and Monza he played from start to finish while in the Italian Cup against Lazio he was replaced around the 70th minute. The goal was to get him to put in as many minutes as possible in his legs to regain the physical condition he had in the first days of the championship.

After the away match in Monza last Sunday, Retegui suffered some discomfort in his left thigh, something that at first didn't seem to worry him. After carrying out unloading work on Monday, the staff decided to rest him as a precaution on Tuesday. On Wednesday the rossoblù center forward trained regularly with his teammates and Gilardino lined him up among the starters in the lineup he was rehearsing for this evening's match. During training Retegui had no particular problems but the discomfort in his thigh persisted. So the decision was made to subject him to some investigations which highlighted the slight injury to the adductor.

In addition to this evening's match, the rossoblù number 19 he is also at great risk for the match scheduled for next Friday away against Sassuolo. For injuries of this type, in fact, on average it takes about two weeks to fully recover. Retegui, therefore, if he is not available for the Reggio Emilia match, will try to recover for Inter who will visit the rossoblù on Friday 30 December.

For the national team striker it's a period quite unfortunate. After an extremely positive start, with three league goals in the first six matchdays, Retegui injured the collateral ligament in his left knee in the match in Udine on 1 October. After three weeks he tried to return to Salernitana but, at the end of the first half, he was forced to stop again. The new return occurred in the match against Empoli on 2 December but now the attacker had to raise the white flag again. «Retegui arrived from a championship in Argentina where he has never stopped since last January – explained Gilardino – then he came to retreat with us, he played all the time, he was out for a month and a half due to the knee injury and now he stopped again because he is chasing the best condition. These are all dynamics that only those who live, and therefore me and the staff, can understand.”