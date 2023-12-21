Genoa – Liguria is getting older and older and sees the average age getting ever closer to 50. At the stadium, however, the trend goes completely in the opposite and stubborn direction. Compared to 2019, the average age of Genoa season ticket holders has dropped significantly. Indeed, one can say that it has fallen, from 47.8 to 42.2. Going to disprove the opinion according to which the Grifone would now only be a team for elderly “futbol” lovers. Genoa hasn't won a title for almost 100 years now, the last scudetto dates back to the 1923/24 season, yet its charm has never waned. The unshakable faith in the Star, the tenth scudetto that sooner or later the Genoans are certain to see sewn on the shirts, has passed through the generations, the fans of the roaring years are almost no longer there but the memory has been handed down from father to son. And now the great-grandchildren of those who sat on the wooden seats of the Marassi plant almost 100 years ago go to Ferraris. It is a Genoa, too, for young people.

Also and above all, given that compared to the previous season, the Serie B one, there was a 140% increase in the number of under 25s who have purchased a season ticket for the Grifone competitions: in total so far there are over 7 thousand children who have a season pass. And he is also a Griffin who attracts more and more fans, with a 65% increase among women at the box office, around 6 thousand in total. CEO Andres Blazquez explained: «We have tripled the presence of boys and girls between 15 and 25 years old at the Ferraris, the stadium is a beautiful and safe place to go. We are working precisely in this direction, to involve all age groups of our fans. And we are also growing at a merchandising level, we have gone from 2,000 t-shirts in the era before the arrival of 777 Partners to the 25,000 target which we hope to reach by the end of the season.”

Much will depend on the team's performance but the conditions are good, so much so that some of the stores open for the Christmas period, for example the one in Chiavari, could also be confirmed for the future. Around the Vecchio Balordo, according to the definition given by Gianni Brera, there is a renewed enthusiasm. And now it's the younger ones who are driving, hence the Young Fool.

From fathers, mothers and grandparents they have often inherited the passion for a team which does not have a large trophy room in its museum but which through its own epic continues to tell the story of Genoa and Italian football. We reach younger people through music (see Bresh and Izi for example) and social media, using different communication tools than in the past (the club's total followers on the various channels are 1,474,879). And so campaigns like the one for the 130th anniversary shirt are born, with an advert shot in the historic center (“The dark/ golden side of Genoa”), with the participation of the Community of San Benedetto al Portoa charitable association born in Genoa and founded by Don Andrea Gallo.