Genoa – The hill of I traso in Bargagli it moves towards the valley and the viaduct of the state road 45 of the Val Trebbia is in danger of collapsing. Thus the 9 million euro construction site to save the viaduct will start on 17 July: for about a year the works will involve the hamlet of Traso, through which the municipal road passes on which the hill stands, which moving inexorably downstream ends up endangering even the highway bridge. As the mayor of Bargagli explains, Sergio Casalini: «These are the conditions and unfortunately there’s nothing else to do but piling up the entire area affected by the slide. Only in this way can we hope to save the viability of the valley and avoid having to demolish the viaduct».

It goes without saying that there will be no shortage of inconveniences and will affect the populous fraction of Traso, where in fact for about a year it will not be possible to arrive with the normal road: «Unfortunately, this is the situation, but we will do everything to limit the inconvenience for the residents», adds Casalini. It is possible that a temporary road system could be created in the upper part of the town. Surely, everything will be done to keep the necessary supplies arriving in the hamlet, where there are also some food shops. Then, as far as sliding is concerned, in some stretches of the municipal road the changes in the terrain can be seen with the naked eye: «In some points the sliding of the hill towards the valley, highlighted by the breaking of dry stone walls and by openings in the asphalt, is by several centimeters – the mayor points out – it is a truly worrying situation and we thank Anas who understood the urgency and financed the work ».

The data collected with the sophisticated equipment of Anas, which verified the potential risks for the Traso viaduct, along the state road 45 of theUpper Valbisagno and of Val Trebbialeave no doubts: the hill behind the hamlet that gives the bridge its name slides downstream and the building is therefore in a risky situation.

So much so as to convince all interested parties, Anas in primis, the Metropolitan City and the Municipality of Bargagli, to focus on a major restructuring work. It will take a lot of money to drive 200 piles to a depth of 30 meters. Meanwhile, the measure remains, in force for a year and a half, which imposes a ban on the transit of vehicles with a fully loaded mass exceeding 19 tons for the viaduct of state road 45.

A measure that therefore allows the passage of coaches, but excludes “three-axle” vehicles and articulated lorries, as well as construction site ones such as concrete mixers. However, the monitoring of recent months has resolved the last doubts and there is awareness that action is needed for the Traso viaduct. A major piling is the only way to secure it. Anas cannot even rule out the most drastic choice, in case the works are not enough: to build a new viaduct and change the route of the state road. Just as it happened, remaining in the hinterland of Genoa, in Campo Ligure. Here the viaduct of the state road will be demolished and replaced by another bridge built in parallel. In Valle Stura, however, the cause lies in the deterioration of the reinforced concrete viaduct, while for Traso the situation is linked to a paleo landslide that has been in motion for years.