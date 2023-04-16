Genoa – The voices of residents opposed to the construction of a crematorium in the Staglieno cemetery arrive in the Region. The Banchelle Citizens Committee, the Via Vecchia Committee and the Defense Committee of the Park of the Forts and Walls of Genoa will in fact be heard by the Second Health Commission of the local authority on Monday 17 April.

The goal is investigate the problems complained of by the inhabitants of the neighbourhood, concerned about the possible increase in pollution in the area due to the crematoria.

In particular, the committees express “concern about the imminent award of the tender in the absence of the Regional Coordination Plan for the construction of crematoria envisaged by Regional Law 15/2020. In the coming days – continues the note released by the committees – it will be filed with the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office a complaint for crimes against the environment”.

Pd and M5S: “Crematoriums are like incinerators. We need legislation on their polluting emissions”

The II Regional Commission is convened for Monday to draw up the regulation for the authorization of crematoria and the related measures to reduce the pollutants of the plants, as requested by the regional councilors Pippo Rossetti (Pd) and Paolo Ugolini (M5S). Arpal and the Committees are also present at the hearing. “After the sentence of the Cassation – declares Ugolini – in which once and for all the ovens have been classified as incinerators, it is urgent that the Region limits their number and above all regulates polluting emissions. The delay with which the two departments are proceeding is incomprehensible, other regions have already done everything. Who takes care of the health of citizens and why build more ovens if the ones we have are sufficient?” “In Staglieno there is great concern for one’s own health and that of all citizens – adds Rossetti – The Municipality of Genoa has new ovens built, specifically providing for the incineration of coffins with zinc casings, but says nothing about emissions and the Region is not regulating the operation, to allow the ‘importation’ of coffins from lower Piedmont. A matter of business that falls on the heads of citizens, whose health is ignored. It is absurd to concentrate polluting activity in one place, doubling the plant, given that the new furnaces are built on the same site where the existing ones already operate today, moreover without the zinc” . “Staglieno had to become a tourist destination, so it will become a large incinerator”, concluded Rossetti and Ugolini.