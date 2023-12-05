Genoa – The results of the direct competitors gave value to the draw obtained with Empoli. And so the Grifone who will embark towards Rome this morning for an Italian Cup blitz will do so with a few less worries. The ambition to get through and reach the quarter-finals more than 30 years after the last time is there, it is undeniable. Already last year the rossoblù team came close to a coup at the Olimpico, in that case the Giallorossi’s side, Gila forced Mourinho to throw in Dybala, prudentially kept on the bench, to go through. This time it’s Lazio’s turn, Genoa is now a Serie A team again and has the men to compete, as they demonstrated last August 27th when they forced Sarri’s team to their first home defeat in the league.

Injuries, however, have complicated everything and Gilardino is forced to navigate between convalescents, players who have just returned from long breaks and the needs of the inevitable turnover. Frendrup, Martinez, Badelj, Strootman, Bani, Gudmundsson, Ekuban, Vasquez and Messias remain outside the squad for various reasons. The Dane is out due to suspension, while Vasquez is at home with a fever. Messias has been training at a great pace but the four-month break due to muscular problems leads to caution.

The one who reacted well to his return to the field was Retegui, who will be in the group heading to Rome today. The Italian-Argentine was the great protagonist of the championship victory, now he needs to play but his use of him must be savored, also because then on Sunday we go to Monza for another important match in terms of the standings.

Rossoblù gathered in a circle after the 1-1 draw with Empoli

So Puscas and Fini could have space from the start, even if Gilardino once again called Papadopoulos (2004), who is one of the protagonists of Agostini’s Primavera and mainly plays as an attacking midfielder, behind the central striker. Also among those called up are goalkeeper Calvani (2005), defender Pittino (2005) and midfielder Arboscello (2005). In the middle of the pitch Gilardino can count on the recovery of Jagiello, who has now returned to the group after a period of absence due to injuries. And there is the Malinovskyi option, who will not be in the match in Monza due to disqualification and who however is back from two matches, Frosinone and Empoli, which ended with cramps. A sign of a condition that is not yet brilliant, even if the Ukrainian’s goals in the last few matches have been very important in the economy of the matches: in Frosinone the left-footed shot from 30 meters under the top corner did not avoid defeat but the left winger saw against Empoli it led to a draw that was all in all valuable for the league table. Thorsby, Galdames and Kutlu are likely to start from the first minute, although Malinovskyi remains a strong option.

The desire to get through is there but Gilardino has to deal with absences and difficulties. Genoa certainly doesn’t arrive at the match at the Olimpico in the best condition, but they know they have some cards to play, also taking advantage of the complicated situation that Lazio is experiencing. Puscas is looking for the goal that unlocks a season that has so far been forgotten as far as Grifone is concerned, Retegui wants to quickly forget two months of absence due to that sideline problem: the last goal was dated 28 September, against Roma. Lazio awaits them, where Rovella, a boy who grew up in the Grifone youth sector, has played for them since this year. «We must give a signal and continue with the streak of positive results. We have to get through. For me it’s a special match, I grew up there as a player, but I can’t wait to play and I hope to do so.”