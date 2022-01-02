Polo Asl3 at Villa Bombrini, first opening after New Year’s Eve: 4 hours and 45 minutes to get a tampon. No display, lacking information. And when a positive comes up, the times are also extended by hours

Genoa – The sign at the entrance says: “Quick pads”. And we are naive enough to believe it. At a quick pace, that yes, we enter the side gate of villa Bombrini, in Cornigliano where a few meters of road lead to a tent. Inside there are a dozen chairs, spaced but not too far apart, just beyond which the entrance door to the swab service of the Genoese ASL 3 opens.