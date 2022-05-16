With the debacle in Naples and the simultaneous defeat of Cagliari against Inter, Genoa greets Serie A after 15 years. The Griffin was essentially condemned by a sterile attack (the worst of the tournament) and a troubled season with three coach changes. After Venice, therefore, the Ligurians are the second team to greet the top flight. Cagliari and Salernitana contend for the last place, with Nicola’s grenades having a two-point advantage over the islanders and fate in their hands: with a win, the Campanians would be sure to keep Serie A for the first time in their history.

Despite a good start, no Genoa player shines on Insigne-day. Even at Maradona, in fact, the chronic defects of the rossoblù emerge, starting from an exaggeratedly sterile attack. There are only twenty-seven goals scored by the Ligurians: less than one goal a day. Too little to aspire to anything else. After starting the tournament with Ballardini and probably the wrong signing of Shevcenko (only three points won by the former Milan star in nine games). The Blessin treatment had had some effect among many draws (seven consecutive) and some haggard victory. The penalty missed by Criscito in the derby of the Lanterna, in the end, was the crossroads of the season, the one that, in fact, condemned Genoa to a sad return to Serie B.

INGENUITY IN SERIES

–

The cover of the bad season of the Grifoni comes from Hernani (vote 5 – 10 million): the Brazilian grabs the second consecutive relegation after the one gained with Parma last year. He came from as many as seven goals scored in Serie A, not only has he never scored in this championship but he also caused the foul of the 2-0 Italian penalty. Naive. Bad also Bani (vote 5 – 8 million), especially on the occasion of Osimhen’s goal where he is completely dominated by the Nigerian striker. Finally, Galdames also ‘rejected’ (vote 5-7 million): he suffers from the long levers of Anguissa and the speed of maneuver of the Azzurri. In fantasy football, the only one to escape was, paradoxically, Criscito (22 million) and – in the first part of the season – Mattia Destro (20 million). The rossoblù captain currently has the best Magic Media (7.33) of the tournament among the defenders, the result of six goals scored (all from the spot), but – as previously mentioned – weighs and will weigh that penalty from the spot he delivered the three points to the Sampdoria ‘cousins’. The striker, on the other hand, hasn’t scored for over three months but has scored nine goals, making him the best scorer of the Grifone so far. In the second round, Blessin’s abundance and choices did not reward him particularly. Even among the newcomers, so far, the desired shock has not arrived: Gudmundsson only hit the mark against Juventus, Amiri was too altruistic, Yeboah and Piccoli did not score, confirming the atavistic limits of the team that scored very little.