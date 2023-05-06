Genoa – He barely holds back the emotion Alberto Gilardino, who went from Primavera coach to interim coach of the first team to hero of promotion to Serie A. “It’s an incredible emotion, I say thanks to the boys and this crowd. This thing will go down in history” he said to the microphones of Sky on the Marassi field, while around the crowds went wild after the victory over Ascoli.

Taken on the run in Blessin, the Gila changed the face of the team thanks to a special relationship with the players. “There was an immediate affinity with the boys, I spoke clearly from the start and they immediately had this goal in mind. Coaching the Primavera and the first team is not the same thing, but my way of seeing things, as a former player and then as a coach for six years, is the same.”

Since three years none relegated team managed to go up immediately in Serie A, Genoa instead kept the promise of “Only one year”. “It was difficult to immediately go back to Serie A – admits Gilardino – but we succeeded, we did something important for this square that deserves it”.

The sleepless nights of the Mister

“We have to celebrate a lot it has been an incredible ride. Thanks to the boys, ours. Of the staff and who is behind the scenes – adds the coach – A particular credit goes to our people, today as always splendid. I haven’t slept for three nights, at 4 I look at my cell phone. I thought a lot about the team, our people and the club. Six months ago it wasn’t so obvious to win the championship with two games to go. And then thanks to my wife, my daughters, my parents. And to my grandmother who passed away this year: she too contributed to this goal ”, he adds. “It wasn’t easy to experience the match from above – Gila says again, referring to the past disqualification match, right in the match for promotion, in a box in the grandstand – It wasn’t an easy match but we managed to make it what we wanted . I’m also happy for Primavera, for mister Agostino and for Carlo Taldo. I know the work behind it, I know the dedication they have. Returning to the team, in addition to the tactical aspect, I think I gave the boys confidence and awareness. To win this category you need players on the pitch who handle many situations. Thus was born the magic”.

Blazquez, ad of Genoa” : “They all worked hard, from London and from Miami. Thanks also to the city: we want to give back everything they have given us. We are happy, we are starting again from Gilardino. We are working seriously, the results are coming. The club is growing, we are preparing for Serie A. There have been difficult moments but we have always managed to restart. It was our strength.”

Alberto Zangrillo, president of Genoa: “Thanks to those who took the field today and during the season but also thanks to the guys who have surrounded us throughout the season with their affection and have always believed in us”. But also the brother Paolo Zangrillo, Senator and Minister of Public Administration, expressed his joy. “It’s a promotion that makes your heart beat faster, our colors shine again in Serie A. An immediate redemption, after the disappointment of last year’s relegation. The club immediately reunited the environment and the players were good at overcome the initial difficulties by hitting the target on the first attempt, guided by the excellent coach Gilardino. A great satisfaction for all the fans, for Genoa and for the Rossoblù Liguria. A party for all football fans, who find in Serie A a club that has written important pages in the history of this sport and is now preparing to write more”.