Moena

by the correspondent Andrea Schiappapietra

Moena – Barefoot on the pitch, applauded by the fans. And Alberto Gilardino is dreaming of a confirmation for Albert Gudmundsson. “My idea is that he stays here at Genoa”. In the meantime, the Icelander is training intensely, laughing and joking with his teammates even during the hard work in the gym. Alongside him, the rossoblu attack is growing, with Vitinha already in great shape, Ankeye and Ekuban on target and stronger even than a few small injuries. Waiting for Retegui, who will return from vacation in about ten days. Today for the team in Val di Fassa, double training, between the pitch and the gym.



