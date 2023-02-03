Genoa – Continue the Preparation of the Genoa in view of the match on Sunday at Parma (kick-off whistle 16.15). For the team this morning technical-tactical work in Pegli. Gilardino he is evaluating which formation to use against the team coached by Pecchia. It will most likely start again from the 3-5-2 seen in the last few days.

On the right Gilardino will find Sabelli again who will be on the field from the first minute in place of Hefti. Gilardino will decide only in tomorrow’s finishing up whether to use the “pure” 352 seen at home against Pisa with the two strikers Puscas and Coda, or instead he will choose the option seen in the victorious away match against Benevento when together with Coda from the first minute on the pitch Gudmundsson and Aramu were there at the same time. Genoa will be followed in away in Parma for about 4000 fans.