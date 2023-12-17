Genoa – Genoa in mourning, Giuseppe Spinella, known to all as “Beppe”, has passed away. Fan who became famous between the Seventies and Eighties for his red and blue tailcoat and for his run with the flag on the pitch from the North to the South steps. Tireless in his cheering with the megaphone, a true symbol of a football that no longer exists.

In recent years, despite advancing age, he had dreamed of a return to Ferraris, but there was no opportunity. The condolences of the Secolo XIX editorial team go to the family.