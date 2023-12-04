Genoa – In just over two hours the 2567 tickets available for the guest sector of the U-Power Stadium, the Brianteo which is Monza’s home stadium, sold out. It will be played next Sunday at 3pm, it is not a match considered at risk given the relaxed relations between the two fans: for this reason the Genoans are also buying tickets in other sectors of the stadium.

It is therefore probable that there will be over three thousand rossoblù fans presentfor an unprecedented away match in Serie A. The last precedent dates back to the playoff final of the 2005/2006 Serie C: Genoa won 2-0 at the Brianteo, they were defeated at the Ferraris but it was enough to achieve promotion to Serie B.