Genoa – Retegui is recovered, Gudmundsson almost. Both, barring sudden twists, will be on the bus that will take the Grifone to Monza for next Sunday’s match at the U-Power Stadium, the old Brianteo. Genoa last played there almost 18 years ago, the first leg of the Serie C playoff. And now they return for the first time against Monza in Serie A. They do so by recovering a good part of their battery of attackers: Messias, in fact, he was rested after the match against Empoli and avoided the trip to Rome precisely to be ready for Monza. Gudmundsson, for his part, worked partially with the group, it’s the first time since the post-Verona calf injury and already today, if the indications are positive, he will start to force himself ahead of the championship. The last time Gilardino had all three at his disposal was in the away match against Udine last October 1st: Gudmundsson scored a brace, Retegui hurt his knee and Messias played a handful of minutes only to get hurt again during the match. the following week. Gilardino He crosses his fingers and now hopes to have put most of the problems that have characterized the offensive department in the last two months behind him. He will have to manage the men available pto try to avoid relapses but the light at the end of the tunnel now appears clear. Furthermore, the Italian Cup match confirmed the impressions that emerged during the clips of the match seen in the championship: Seydou Fini is ready to play for a place in attack, he has characteristics of strength and speed that none of the rossoblù attackers possess and he also has the personality to making his Serie A debut at 17 without any kind of awe. The penalty not awarded to him by Sacchi with the complicity of the VAR’s failure to intervene could have changed the outcome of the match, Pellegrini brought him down to try to stop his acceleration towards the back.

The match in Rome otherwise gave encouraging signs also as regards Matturro, more convincing than previous performances. And Kutlu also alternated some errors with interesting plays, especially in the offensive phase. Certainly the recovery of many starters left at home such as Martinez, Badelj, Frendrup, Messias himself and the returning Gudmundsson will be fundamental to face a calendar which, after Monza, will feature Juventus, Sassuolo, Inter and Bologna to conclude the first round. Bani is also on the march towards the camp, it will still take a couple of weeks to get Strootman back.