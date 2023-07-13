Moena – The elf is back. Blonder than ever. Albert Gudmundsson joined his companions in retreat in Val di Fassa and this morning he tested the green carpet of the Benatti Sports Center in Moena for the first time. Along with the Icelandic – who took advantage of a surplus of holidays due to his commitments with the national team – Alan Matturro was also running on the field. Even the Uruguayan joined the group later (just on the eve of leaving for Moena) due to commitments with the Uruguayan under-20 national team with which he won the World Cup.

While the two players worked on the field, the rest of the team stayed in the hotel in Soraga a perform specific activities in the pool. In the afternoon, at 17, everyone is back on the field at the Benatti stadium in Moena.