Moena – Sun and cooler temperatures today in Moena for the second day of training camp for Genoa in Val di Fassa. The team reached the Benatti sports center around 9 am. Warming up in the gym and starting at 10 am I’ll start working on the pitch.

Team divided into two groups. On a half field Alberto Gilardino, together with his deputy Tano Caridi, worked on offensive maneuvers trying to involve as many players as possible in the game. On the other half of the pitch, instead, specific work by Dario Dainelli on defence. After about an hour, the team got together and played a small match on the half-pitch in which two groups of offensive players, taking turns, challenged each other, always facing the same defence. At the triple whistle of Gilardino, swim in the river and return to the hotel in Soraga.

Relaxation in the water for the Genoa players after the morning training session

At 17 the team will return to Moena to support the afternoon training session.