Moena – It ended just before 7pm the afternoon training session of Genoa in Moena. After this morning’s activity in the pool, there was a more traditional session this afternoon with the team which, as usual, was divided into two groups with Dainelli who worked on defense and Gilardino who concentrated on attack.

He appeared in good shape right away Albert Gudmundsson who took the whole session with the group even though he only arrived today.

In the last part of training, 11v11 midfield match. Before leaving the pitch, the team went to greet the fans who reached Moena today and supported the group throughout training.