Moena – Exclusively athletic work this afternoon for Genoa in Moena. After warming up in the gym, the team performed a series of repetitions under the watchful eye of the athletic trainer Alessandro Pilati and his collaborators. Obviously, coach Alberto Gilardino and all of his staff were also following the progress of the works. The presence of fans is growing in the stands: around 700 people attended the training sessions.

After the return of Puscas – who partially trained with the group this afternoon – Radu Dragusin also returned from vacation. At the moment, therefore, apart from Vasquez and Lipani, the Rossoblù coach has all of his men at his disposal. Tomorrow afternoon at 17.30, Genoa will play the first friendly of the season against Fassa Calcio at the Benatti Sports Center in Moena.

Meanwhile, the first declarations of Nicola Leali also arrive, the goalkeeper hired at the start of the transfer market by Ascoli on a free transfer. “I’m happy to be in Genoa and to find Serie A again with this very welcoming squad – said the goalkeeper – I can’t wait to play at Ferraris to play the first home match”. Last year, in the double meeting between Ascoli and Genoa, Leali was one of the protagonists, even managing to neutralize a penalty from Coda. “Last year as an opponent I can say that objectively Genoa were the strongest team – he continues – the verdict on the pitch, with Genoa’s promotion to the top flight was correct”.

Furthermore, in recent days, Leali has also joined his department colleagues, 30-year-old goalkeeper 188 centimeters tall, tried the strobe glasses. “It was also fun to use them – he explains – there are moments when you can’t see so you’re convinced you can take the ball and in the end you can’t. You understand it very well when you watch the training videos”. Leali, who has played more than 62 games in Serie A and also boasts 12 appearances in the Europa League, has also had the first contacts with the new technical staff in recent days. “Mister Gilardino I’m starting to get to know him in this period – he says – he is always very involved and explains everything to us in detail. I’m working to understand the defensive schemes as soon as possible and be ready for the start of the championship”.