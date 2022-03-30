After a two-year break, the rooms dedicated to the rossoblù team, its history and its protagonists will be open to visitors

Genoa – The Genoa Museum reopens, the road has now been traced. It is closed now since two years. It causes a pandemic but not only. In fact, in the projects there was the transfer to the Cotton Warehouses, However, everything stopped and ended up in standby: at least for the moment it will restart from San Giobatta building in the Porto Antico area, which in the last decade has been the home of the Rossoblù museum.

There are renovations and modernizations to be carried out, the idea is to a reopening by June but more will be known in the coming weeks. And news regarding it are not excluded the set-ups, with new memorabilia and new solutions to improve interaction with visitors. In the meantime, they have all been paid off the slopes with the Porto Antico and you can start again.

Then there is also the new Store to find a location: at the moment it is located in via XII October and it is possible that it will remain there, waiting for a new location in the center area. The ticket office should return to the museum.

