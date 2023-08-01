Genoa – For the heat wave of the first three weeks of July, Genoa had a lower mortality rate than expected but, in any case, higher than the average for northern Italy (again compared to forecasts). AND on the issue of the “stamps” of the heat wave monitoring system, Alisa wands the Ministry of Health: «On some days Genoa was configured with a zero alert level, i.e. with a green dot, when perceived temperatures and humidity were orange or even red. So, for example, it happened on July 20 – says Ernesto Palummeri, coordinator of the Ligurian reference center for heat waves – Genoa has a particular situation, dictated by humidity and the low difference in temperatures between day and night.

The report

Since last May 15, the Ministry has resumed, with the technical-scientific support of the Department of Epidemiology of the Lazio Region, the monitoring of heat waves to prevent health risks and promote interventions in favor of the most vulnerable people. Genoa is among the 27 attentive Italian cities: the “dots”, of four colors – green, yellow, orange and red – indicate four different levels, growing, for the state of health of the people. Alongside this periodic update, the report has now also been published, for the period from 1 to 21 July, which takes stock of the surveillance systems of daily mortality and access to the emergency room. In the first three weeks of July, looking only at the over 65s, there were 342 deaths in Genoa against the expected 360 (given that takes shape from the elaboration, by the experts, of the average of deaths, in the same time period, for the years 2015-2018). Eighteen fewer people or a percentage change of 5 points. At the national level, however, as far as northern Italy is concerned, the percentage variation between observed and expected deaths was minus 11 percent. In the central and southern Italy, on the other hand, deaths were 2 percent higher than expected while, looking at the entire peninsula, the percentage was 4 percent lower (6,410 over 65 deceased against the 6,651 expected). The period with the peak of accesses to the emergency department of patients aged 65 and over occurred in the first part of July. Humidity will still dominate today and tomorrow, even if, starting tomorrow, rains are expected close to the reliefs. Precipitation which, according to experts, will continue over the weekend. The great heat will return, according to experts, after mid-August.

The humidity factor

In the first three weeks of July, the orange sticker went off only once, under the lantern: on Thursday 20 July. On the other hand, there were fourteen days with a yellow dot (first level of alert).

«For at least three, if not four times, the bulletins have indicated a null alert for Genoa, i.e. the green dot, when the level was an orange dot if not red – says Palummeri – it is not easy to make forecasts in this city even because the humidity factor, the so-called maccaja, is often decisive. If during the night the winds are unable to refresh, if the air masses do not move, what we are all well aware of happens: the humidity crushes and the difference between the temperatures of the day and those of the night are minimal, and the effects they make themselves felt.” Humidity which, even with apparently bearable temperatures, makes us perceive much higher values: “Up to 35 degrees, even, with consequent discomfort” explains the number one of the Alisa Heat Wave Center.

In the first 21 days of the month that has just ended, there were 374 deaths in the city. Of these, 342 deaths concern those aged 65 or over, and are highlighted in the Ministry’s report. That’s 16 deaths a day. «The fact that mortality was lower than expected is a sign that the system we have set up works – continues Palummeri – even in green dot days we never let our guard down with all the prevention measures activated for the frail, the elderly, the hospitalized in the RSA ».

Forecasts

«The beginning of the week is with temperatures a little above average, while a disruption is expected for the weekend with colder air and a drop in temperatures of a few degrees», says Mario Lecca, Arpal meteorologist and forecaster.

Thunderstorms and rain which, Arpal explains, will not lead to the early conclusion of the summer. On the contrary. “At the moment no glaring heat waves are expected but, in any case, the Ferragosto scenario will be with temperatures a few degrees above the average”. A picture, the Ligurian one, which would reflect the monthly forecasts for August elaborated by the models of the Ecmwf, or the European Center for medium-term forecasts: from mid-August onwards, temperatures will once again make themselves felt in an impressive way.