Genoa – There is an attack to invent. Also Albert Gudmundsson he raised the white flag due to a calf injury. He will be re-evaluated for next week when Empoli is expected at the Ferraris. For Sunday’s match in Frosinone, therefore, there is nothing to do and without the man who symbolizes the start of the rossoblù season, and with Retegui still in doubt, Alberto Gilardino will be forced to find new alchemies. However, it is not the first time that the Genoa coach is forced to make somewhat innovative choices, see the match against Milan in which, together with the Icelandic Kobold, Malinovskyi played forward.

Precisely from the Ukrainian, fresh from the match against Italy which he only entered in the last minutes, Gila expects something more. So far Malinovskyi has played in different areas of the pitch: left midfielder, low playmaker, right midfielder and finisher close to the striker. The performances were not always negative but the flash, the flash that the Ukrainian playmaker had become accustomed to during his time with Atalanta, was missing. And then the zero in the goals box for one with his left foot is surprising: 30 goals for the Nerazzurri in 143 appearances. «Malinovskyi can play point guard, he has already done so many times in his career and in that role he did well – explained Gilardino – in the last 20 meters, however, he must do more because he has the characteristics to be decisive» . The Ukrainian, among other things, was already in Pegli yesterday doing unloading work and today he will train regularly with his teammates. And if Ruslan, possibly also in the Gudmundsson “version”, seems destined to be one of the protagonists of the match against Frosinone, the composition of the attack still remains a puzzle.

More bad news than good news comes from the infirmary. Having said that Gudmundsson will be re-evaluated for the match on 2 December, there is Retegui who at the moment should still be considered highly doubtful for Sunday’s match. The striker, who came off at the end of the first half of the match against Salernitana on 27 October (he was injured in Udine on 1 October), trained separately again yesterday. The objective is to try to return to the group between today and tomorrow and, in the event of a positive result, he could be called up to Frosinone. It is clear, however, that after the stop and go against Salernitana, Retegui will hardly be at risk from the first minute so at most he could sit on the bench.

Different story – and here come the happy notes – for Messias. The Brazilian has recovered and is back to training regularly with his teammates. He won’t have very high autonomy but, for the match against the team coached by Eusebio Di Francesco, Gilardino will be able to count on him. To be evaluated, however, whether from the beginning or during the race. In addition to Primavera Fini – first goal for him with Italy Under 18 – there are two strings left for Gilardino’s bow: Ekuban and Puscas. The former came out of the match against Verona battered. Nothing serious, just a strain in the quadriceps. Already today he could train with his teammates and be ready for the trip to Lazio. Puscas, however, took to the field last night in Romania. Galvanized by the goal that helped secure the pass for Euro2024, the center forward could have the chance to start: it would be the first time in the league. And who knows if, after finding his first goal of the season with the national team, he could also score his first goal with Genoa. There have been no shortage of opportunities so far but in front of the goalkeeper what has been missing are coolness and clarity. Puscas has now unblocked himself and Gilardino hopes that the wind has changed: his Genoa need goals from all the attackers to continue scoring points.