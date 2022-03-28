Saturday 2 April at the SOC theater the benefit concert by Dirty Laundry, Nextera and Zona Sosta Limited with the participation of Francesca Bambara and Paolo Giunta

Genoa – Notes and words against the noises of war. Genoese music takes the field for peace and in support of the Ukrainian population with “Rock Not Bombs”, a charity festival scheduled for Saturday 2 April, from 20 onwards, at the SOC theater in Certosa, in via S. Bartolomeo della Certosa 11, which a few days ago had already mobilized with a collection of basic necessities.

“What can each of us do to stop the war in Ukraine? Probably not much … But we believe that the first step is to express our will for peace all together! ” three Genoese rock bands – Dirty Laundry, Nextera, Limited Parking Area – with the participation, as guests, of Francesca Bambara (SkyDive) and Paolo Giunta (Small Band).

“An idea born a little by chance, the result of collaboration with Nextera and Zona Sosta Limited. We thought that, in our small way, doing a concert could be a good idea to make a contribution. Music can be an excellent instrument of peace”Explains to Secolo XIX Marco Ottonello, singer of Dirty Laundry, a band that offers reinterpretations in rock sauce of the main Italian and international hits of the 1980s.

The proceeds of the evening (admission with free offer) will be entirely allocated to hospitality projects for Ukrainian refugees.

Here the Facebook page of the event.