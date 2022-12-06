Genoa – Parents and students of the Ariosto di Certosa school in the square this morning (Tuesday 6 December), to protest the state of the school which has water infiltrations from the roof which have already made 8 classrooms unusable – according to what was reported this morning of the same “column” of the building.

A hundred people gathered in via Ariosto, in the Brin area, a few tens of meters from the Metro station, to ask the Municipality of Genoa to intervene as soon as possible to secure the school, attended by over 500 students .

In the building there are patches of damp on which abundant mold grows, plaster that swells and falls to the ground and parts of the suspended ceiling that have been removed or fallen to prevent further sagging.

The parents organized the protest, with a procession that blocked traffic in the area, because, despite the fact that the Municipality confirmed the need for the works in July 2021, the necessary resources have not been found to date.

Students and parents remind the Municipality that the school is located in that area, that of Certosa, affected more than others by the tragedy of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge and which is often cited as being the one that needs the most “attention” due to the impact economic and social situation that the disaster caused, isolating a delegation from the rest of the city for months. The deputy mayor and councilor for public works, Pietro Piciocchi, immediately replied: “I read that the Ariosto school would be forgotten by the municipality. the municipal council has also recently approved the demanding roof renovation project for the sum of one million.It is an intervention already entered in the budget documents of the 2024 planning for the anticipation of which I have undertaken to find the resources in time short”. Piciocchi adds that he has visited the school “carefully in recent months. The Municipality of Genoa does not forget anyone, especially in this period in Certosa, a delegation which is the subject of a vast urban regeneration programme”. (service by Andrea Carotenuto)



01:14