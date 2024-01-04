Genoa – Championship eve for Genoa who will be busy in Bologna tomorrow evening (at 8.45pm). At Villa Rostan today the rossoblù coach Alberto Gilardino spoke: «It is an important test to give continuity to our performances. We will face the revelation team of the championship and we will have to have the desire to amaze. We have some situations to evaluate because there are some players with a fever. Thorsby won't be there because he had a calf problem.” Frendrup and Strootman, however, should recover from flu problems.

On the transfer market, Gilardino added: «Rumours are certainly never good, but I really trust who is there because I see them training every day. Dragusin is an exemplary professional. He knows that as long as he wears this shirt he has to go fast.” In view of tomorrow, an attacking run-off between Ekuban and Retegui is looming: «I will make some evaluations in the last 24 hours. Mateo is trying to get back to 100%. I expect him to bring us 10 to 13 goals and that he can go to the European Championship.”