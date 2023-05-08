Genoa – “I sincerely thank the Genoa fans for this wonderful recognition. Genoa va is my city and Genoa will always have a central place in my heart”. Goran Pandev he’s still excited about the catwalk of honor and the celebrations that Genoa and the Genoans bestowed on him before the match against Ascoli. He didn’t have the chance to play the farewell football match at the Ferraris, he partially consoled himself with the applause of the Ferraris and the plaque that the North gave him, through Marco Rossi: “You have been and will always be one of we. Thank you Goran.”

For Pandev the numbers speak for themselves: 176 games played for the Griffin, 28 goals. Many salvations, many days to remember with joy and relief. Then the farewell a year and a half ago, the decision to continue living in Genoa with the children who have all become Genoa fans.