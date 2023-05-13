Genoa – Record pre-sale for Genoa’s last match against Bari. In a few hours all the tickets available for rossoblu fans were sold. The presale started this morning at 10 but just now it was no longer possible to buy other tickets.

Furthermore, Ticketone went haywire for a few hours precisely because of the great demand from the fans. At this point, we will have to wait and see what the Bari fans will do: should the guests requests should be low, one could consider opening up the sector usually dedicated to visiting supporters to the Genoans as well.