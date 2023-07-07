Genoa – Immediately queue at the Genoa ticket office at the Old Port. Dozens and dozens of fans are queuing up to buy season tickets for next season in Serie A. From this matti, in fact, it is possible to purchase season tickets, also through the Vivaticket platform, for the 19 home games of Genoa plus the debut in the Italian Cup at Ferraris on 13 August.

In this first part of the campaign (read the article here), the purchase is reserved for those who can exercise the right of pre-emption (until 22 July). Between 24 and 25 July, on the other hand, those who have purchased the season ticket will be given the opportunity to change seats, while the free vendira will start on Wednesday 26 July.

Meanwhile, in the last few hours it has also been official for the renewal of Milan Badelh who, like Strootman, will wear the rossoblù shirt for another year.

For info on costs and prices, you can consult the Genoa website.