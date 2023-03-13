Genoa – Do not miss a moment the Genoa by Gilardino. After Sunday’s important 1-0 success against Ternana, the team already met this morning in Pegli. The rossoblùs, therefore, immediately got back to work to prepare for Saturday’s away match in Brescia, the last match before the break.

This morning, relief work for the players who played the entire match yesterday and more intense training for all the others.

It is unlikely that Gilardino will be able to recover any of the injured for Saturday. Aramu seems to be ahead of Coda but further assessments will only be made in the next few days. No problem, however, for Haps. The full-back was replaced yesterday as a precaution: for him it’s just a trauma, there are no fractures or injuries. The team will return to training again tomorrow in Pegli.