Genoa – Immediate resumption of training for the Genoa, fresh from the knockout in Monza. Juventus arrives at Ferraris on Friday, the center of defense should return Bani after the injury.

Messias to check outwho left during the match due to cramps.

The team immediately after training participated in the Christmas lunch on the MSC ship with the technician Gilardino, the president Zangrillo, the CEO Blazquez, the CEO Ricciardella, the sporting director Ottolini and representatives of the sponsors.