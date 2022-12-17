Genoa – The Carabinieri of the Cites nucleus of Genoa have seized sixty wild birds protected and reported six people. The birds, finches, goldfinches and greenfinches, lacked the immovable metal ring and the necessary documentation. The checks were carried out with ornithologists accredited by the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (Ispra) and veterinarians. Bird keepers, authorized by the Liguria Region, were checked.

“The number of birds found – explain the soldiers of the Carabinieri Cites Nucleus of Genoa – highlights an illegal business of particular importance, considering that the market value of a “recall” specimen can reach even 500 euros”. The birds are hunted with illegal and highly harmful techniques, then they are equipped with counterfeit rings to evade controls or deceive the final buyers. In such cases, among the hypothetical crimes there are, in addition to commercial fraud, counterfeiting and the abusive use of seals, receiving stolen goods, animal abuse (some specimens had traumatic injuries to the limbs due to the insertion of the counterfeit ring).

A laundry was also discovered that had sold numerous items of clothing made with skins of animals protected by the Washington Convention on endangered species, without adequate documentation. In particular, 11 furs of wild cats were found, including nine ocelot furs, one jaguar fur and a whole skin of about 150 centimeters of ocelot. The species of wild cats found are considered at maximum risk of extinction and their sale is prohibited. All the items, with a total value exceeding 15,000 euros, were seized and the owner of the laundry was reported.