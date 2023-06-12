Genoa – La local police identified three companies in the subcontracting system and a local company in Borzoli and Corso Europa responsible for some illegal dumping.

In particular, regarding the landfill in Corso Europa, the investigations were triggered by the presence as early as March 2022 of a huge uncontrolled deposit of waste, all coming from construction activity waste within a private area owned by a Genoese company. Thanks to waste analysis it was discovered the presence of eternity. The area has been placed under seizure and four men have been referred to the judicial authorities: the area will have to be reclaimed at their expense.

On June 9, a report arrived at the operations center regarding a landfill in Borzoli. Despite the impossibility of tracing the means used to unload the waste, thanks to the investigations and analysis of the materials, the Judicial Police managed to reconstruct the chain of responsibilities, identifying the origin of the waste from a construction site at a bank in the municipality of Chiavari where some subcontracted companies work. Those responsible for the abandonment will have to provide for the immediate restoration of the places and the recovery of the resulting materials. Bank archives were also found on the spot for which an official investigation was opened.