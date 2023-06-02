happy carl

Hundreds of people queued in Genoa to attend – at the Carlo Felice theater – the show “White Red Green the game of the years that made Italy”, by Tulio Solenghi, which leads to the rediscovery of a text by Luigi Orengo rewritten and staged by Gilberto Govi, entitled “O Quarantotto”. The show will also see Elisabetta Pozzi, Neri Marcorè, Roberto Aligheri, Giua, Federico Pasquali and Stefano Moretti on stage.



