Genoa, queuing for the passport



Genoa – A hundred people in Corso Aurelio Saffi, in Genoa, are waiting in line the opening of the passport office, which should take place at 12, as part of an open day to process passport requests. In the queue above all people who have to expatriate for work reasons or citizens of foreign origin, especially from Morocco and South America.

There are those who wait too from 5 in the morning, while the bitter cold increases the discomfort for citizens. The police immediately distributed the numbers for the 50 people who can be served today. But the queue keeps growing as someone hopes to get through.

Today’s open day was decided at a national level in various cities of Italy, as well as Genoa, due to a malfunction of the Ministry of the Interior’s server which has made it difficult to make appointments online.