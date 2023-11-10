Genoa – Around 200 people, including many dock workers, responded to the appeal and showed up at the gates this morning at 6am for the Calp and Usb demonstration against weapons in the port. In these weeks of Middle Eastern conflict, then, the flags are Palestinian ones as support for the population of Gaza, besieged by the Israeli counteroffensive to the Hamas terrorist attacks.

Genoa, the Calp demonstration against weapons in the port (Balostro)

Via Albertazzi was closed early in the morning and traffic was diverted towards Lungomare Canepa for vehicles heading towards the West and towards Via di Francia for vehicles heading towards the center and East.

The traffic police manage the traffic situation and the first slowdowns are reported in Lungomare Canepa, towards the east.