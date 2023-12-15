Genoa – Genoa-Juve is a match for many exes. On one side and the other. In Grifo there are Koni De Winter, Radu Dragusin, Alessandro Vogliacco, Nicola Leali and sporting director Marco Ottolini; in Juve Mattia Perin and Andrea Cambiaso. Curiously, both teams are defenders or extreme defenders.

De Winter, born in 2002, has arrived at Genoa last summer from Juventus on loan with obligation to buy set at 8 million (plus 2 in bonus) at his 23rd appearance. The Belgian defender has reached 11 and at this rate he will soon cross this finish line. Gila also considers him a starter due to his tactical flexibility which allows him to play both as a full-back and as a centre-back.

De Winter's contemporary is Radu Dragusin, he arrived at Juve at 16 years old like the Belgian defender. In 2020 he made his debut in Serie A against Genoa: after loans to Samp and Salernitana he landed in rossoblù where he was one of the protagonists of the last promotion. Last January, Genoa's obligation to buy him was triggered for 6 million euros. Today Dragusin is worth 5 times as much and has ended up in the sights of top European clubs. Grifo's intention is to keep it at least until June.

Vogliacco arrived at Juve in 2014 and with the Juventus spring he won the Viareggio Tournament in 2016. Unlike De Winter and Dragusin, however, he never played in the Juventus first team. Leali also only moved to Juventus in passing back in 2012. Among the former Bianconeri players there is also the rossoblù sporting director Marco Ottolini who worked in the Juventus scouting area from 2018 to 2022.

Mattia Perin and Andrea Cambiaso followed the opposite path. The Juventus number 12 defended the rossoblù goal 204 times from 2010 to 2021. Sold to Juve for 12 million in 2018, he returned on loan to Genoa in the winter of 2020 and was one of the architects of the salvation with Nicola on the bench. Since the summer of 2021 he has returned to Juventus on a permanent basis.

Cambiaso is another of the flagships of the rossoblù youth sector. With the Grifo shirt he made his debut in Serie A in the 2021/2022 season at the end of which he moved to Juve for 8.5 million. Having returned from his loan at Bologna, this season he finally made his debut with the black and white shirt. And today he will return to Marassi for the first time as his opponent.