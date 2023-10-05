Genoa – A large-scale mailbombing to draw attention to the discomfort they are experiencing at school. A dozen emails arrived in a few minutes to our editorial staff and other Genoese newspapers to protest against the still reduced hours at the Perasso primary school.

“Now 21 days after the start of the school year, elementary school students still find themselves attending school with a reduced timetable of 8.15 am to 2.00 pm – the parents write in the text also sent to the municipal administration – How, for other, reported in the attached circular, the motivation appears to be, as of October 2nd, the shortage of teaching staff, and in particular the one dedicated to support. This situation, which still persists today (5 October 2023), causes incredible damage to children with disabilities and their families, as well as to all the pupils attending the school”.

“To date it has not yet arrived no communication from the school on the matter to a possible start of extended hours – continues the note -, not even starting from Monday 9 October. Not to mention that the lack of information is also aggravated by the fact that the telephone number 01083311 (corresponding to the responsible school office) would be disconnected while practically no one has answered the telephone number 0108331203 (corresponding to the URP) for days. We therefore ask to be able to obtain clarification from the school in communicating the actual and real reasons for this delay and in resolving, as quickly as possible, this unfortunate situation (which, according to what has been made known to us, would persist at least since 2018, with repeated delays every year regarding the start of the full timetable, with various and always different reasons)”.