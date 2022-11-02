Genoa, wounded by an arrow shot from a window: emergency surgery to remove it, is hospitalized in a reserved prognosis

Wounded by an arrow from the window. This is what happened tonight, around half past one, a Genoa. Near Vico delle Mele, in the Maddalena area, two men were arguing. The screams of the two made the residents rush to the windows, annoyed for some time by the fights, by the annoying drunks of the nightlife and by the shop at all hours in the street.

One of the inhabitants of the area started arguing with them from the window about the noise they were making, until it was he leaned over with a crossbow, shooting an arrow in the direction of one of the two men fighting below.

The man was transported in code red to the San Martino hospital in Genoa by the 118 staff with the auto-medical: his conditions are very serious. In the hospital he underwent an operation to remove the arrow, is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis.

According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri, called by the residents, the injured man is a South American of Peruvian origin. The man who shot the arrow, however, was arrested for attempted murder and told the police that he is not a permanent resident in the alleys but that he has lived in the Vico Mele area for about a month because he was hired as a craftsman for some work on boats.

The man, according to the reconstruction of the carabinieri, he would have built the bow himself: the weapon was seized by the carabinieri.

