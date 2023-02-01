Genoa – Accident in progress Italy. A scooter hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The man was brought to the San Martino emergency room in red code for dynamics: his conditions are serious due to a head injury, but luckily his life shouldn’t be in danger.

The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospitalfor a suspected leg fracture.

Investigations are underway on the dynamics of the accident accident department of the local police.