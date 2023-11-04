Genoa – Without any type of announcement or forecast, on Friday afternoon Aster technicians they pollarded a large maritime pine in front of Castelletto esplanade. The tree was not cut down but its crowns were all cut off, leaving only the trunk.

The protest from environmentalists was immediate: the New Ecology Club has announced a demonstration on Monday from 8am to prevent further cuts. Il Secolo XIX attempted to contact the councilor for maintenance and greenery, Mauro Avvenentewithout success.

The councilor of Azione – Gruppo Misto intervenes on the topic Cristina Lodi: «After more than a year of this administration (and five of the previous Bucci administration) it is clear that we do not want to make a serious argument about greenery, about trees, about the meaning they have as a substantial and essential infrastructure of our city and a characterizing urban planning element. landscape type. The same Court of Auditors he criticized the Municipality on these issues in 2023. I will bring a statement to the chamber at the opening of the session (art. 55) on the seriousness of what is happening with an expression of feeling asking the chamber to express itself. I believe that it is all extremely serious in a situation in which everyone now seems to be allowed despite the 2012 municipal regulation still in force but not respected. Let’s stop them.”