Genoa – Safe and comfortable spaces where parents can take care of their child: breastfeed him, give him a bottle or even change his diaper. The historic center of Genoa increasingly family-friendly with the inauguration on Saturday 13 May of seven new baby pit stops, located between the Maddalena and Molo districts.

Leading the way to the initiative – born out of the subsidiarity pact for the historic centre, a network of third sector subjects engaged in the regeneration of the heart of the old city, and UNICEF Liguria Committee, promoter of the Liguria Allatta campaign – was the nursery school Vico Rosa, in via della Maddalena 16where the ribbon cutting was held at 3.30pm.

“Every time we open a baby pit stop it’s a party for us. I hope it helps all parents who want to have a space with their child. I believe that, in the context of the commitment on the caruggi, this is a first step towards social regeneration alongside the urban one”, declared Lorenza Rossomunicipal councilor for social and family services.

The interior of the baby pit stop in Vico Rosa

The list of pit stops

In addition to the station in the Vico Rosa nursery, six other baby pit stops will be available at the following centres: Officina della Cura (via della Maddalena 31 R), Giardini Luzzati, Artroom (piazza Ferretto 2 R), Prione Hub (ascent of Prione 22), Vineria del Molo (Piazza di San Donato 51) and Al Chiostro Genova (Santa Maria di Castello 33). The workstations are added to the others present in the Genoese area and can be consulted via the geolocated map on the site of the Municipality of Genoa and available from the hAPPy Family Genova app, managed by the Family Agency of the Municipality of Genoa.