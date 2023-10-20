Genoa – After the break, Genoa dives back into the championship, visiting former Gasperini’s Atalanta on Sunday. After Milan, another challenging test for Gilardino’s team. We start again from the excellent performance provided against the Rossoneri, but also from the bitterness of an undeserved knockout peppered with numerous refereeing controversies. The two-week break allowed Gila to erase the post-Milan disappointment, but only the match against Dea – now also a big one – will help understand whether the psychological blow has been completely absorbed by the group or whether it has instead left some slag.

The Belgian De Winter returned to Pegli yesterday, while today the last national player, Vasquez, is expected. The great unknown is represented by the absence of Mateo Retegui who is still dealing with the after-effects of the blow to his left knee suffered in Udine. It was hoped that the two-week break would be enough to get him back on his feet but instead the attacker still feels discomfort and continues to train separately. In Bergamo, therefore, Gila will still have to do without his striker like against Milan. But, if in the match against the Rossoneri the Piedmontese coach had opted for the 4-5-1 with Albert Gudmundsson “false new”, on Sunday he could partner the Icelandic elf with another striker. In Pegli we are working on a possible 3-5-2 with the aim of not leaving Gudmundsson too alone up front. To replace Retegui, Gila could decide to pair one of Ekuban or Malinovskyi with the Icelandic. The former Chievo guarantees more physicality, the former Atalanta more quality. In any case, the fixed point remains Gudmundsson himself who with Gila turned out to be a goalscorer. Since the arrival of the Piedmontese coach, the former Az Alkmaar player has scored 13 goals in the league: 10 in Serie B and 3 in Serie A.

Gilardino did with Gudmundsson what Gasp is doing with the Belgian Charles De Ketelaere: the former Rossoneri player was relaunched by Grugliasco’s coach who has so far used him as first or second striker. And in home matches CDK has often been decisive, see assists against Monza and Cagliari. Gasp, however, is also struggling with some doubts: Scamacca has returned to Bergamo cheered up by the goal he scored against England and is a candidate for a starting shirt against Genoa. For example, Lookman could make room for him. If Gila is dealing with the certain absences of Retegui, Messias and Martinez and the very probable one of Strootman, the coach from Grugliasco will not be able to count on Touré and Koopmeiners (although he will try to recover). Between now and Sunday there will be a couple more training sessions which will help the two coaches resolve any remaining doubts. With Vogliacco’s possible return to the rossoblù home from the 1st minute.

After Atalanta, another championship will begin for the Grifone: the one against the teams fighting not to be relegated. Different script: game to be played, rather than closing and starting again. From now until the mid-November break, Genoa will face Salernitana at home, Cagliari away and Verona at Marassi. Three matches that will begin to weigh on survival and from which quite a few points will have to come. The leap from Serie B has already been absorbed, the Grifone has shown that it can compete with anyone in Serie A.

Bani has experienced relegation and promotion, is one of the leaders of the dressing room: «Serie A is a big leap forward, compared to Serie B the quality of the players rises and it is more possible for them to hurt you. You have to pay attention. I think the first match was an important watershed: we came from Serie B as a way of playing, we clashed with reality and already from the second day you could see the changes we made. I think we can get better over time. Logically, the sooner we reach the famous 40 points, the sooner we can have more fun.” We start again from Bergamo, in some ways a wild card to play. Then will come the races that count and that “weigh”.