Genoa – No sports center with 6-7 fields, there are no spaces in the Genoa area. Genoa has decided to opt for a “widespread” sports center, with fields located a short distance away, between Pegli and the Erzelli area. Villa Rostan remains the headquarters, the Badia di Sant'Andrea the guesthouse of the youth sector with adjoining training field. And the next stop will be Villa Bombrini, in Cornigliano. In the park, which currently hosts the Santa Claus Village, there is an area of ​​approximately 37 thousand square meters for which a project is being outlined which includes both a sports hall dedicated to athletics and a pair of 11-a-side fields for rossoblù youth teams. This is the proposal from Genoa, which has been in contact with the Municipality and Region for months to find the best solution.

About a month ago the municipal councilor Alessandra Bianchi had announced: «The new facility dedicated to athletics will be built with funds from the Society for Cornigliano and with European funding from the Pon metro program 2021-2027». Previously, however, the hypothesis in the field was to have the project presented by the Venetian company Mall of Sport carried out through project financing, which also included spaces for other sports in addition to athletics, commercial activities and car parks, and which had already attracted many controversies due to the impact on the territory. «The project will not be that of the Mall of Sport, it will be a project of the administration», specified Bianchi. The goal is to host the 2027 European Indoor Championships. And Genoa has proposed that two fields be built next to the sports hall, with changing rooms shared with the hall. The construction of the two fields would be completed in a relatively short time and prefabricated, removable changing room structures would be provided until the works on the sports hall were completed.

Contacts between the rossoblù club and local authorities are progressing fruitfully, the white smoke could arrive in the first months of 2024. At the same time, the procedures for starting work at the Badia are being completed. There was a tender for the assignment of the job, the renovation works will start within a few weeks. The date for the completion of the works is marked on the calendar in red pencil: July 30th. By that date, the 45 beds planned for the guesthouse of the youth sector must be ready, which will therefore be based at the Erzelli from next season. To complete the structure there will be the 11-a-side pitch which will be built on the land that Genoa will purchase from the Region in the coming months. A project, that of the Badia, which is being realized thanks to the 5,351,000 euros raised through the Bond issued through the Tifosy platform. An initiative that was very successful among the people of Genoa, with over 1200 subscribers.

Both the men's youth sector and the women's area will be based at the Badiaincluding the first team, which from next season will have the objective of promotion to Serie A.