Genoa – A shirt to celebrate Genoa’s 130th birthday it was made by the Kappa R&D center with a special logo sewn on the chest.

On the shirt, with a gold base, the design of the Griffin, isolated from the logo, and the year the club was founded. The inserts are red and blue on the collar – also embellished with a button – while they are red on the right sleeve and blue on the left sleeve.

The writing on the back of the neck

On the back neck insert there is the inscription “From the beginning, forever 130°”. The shirt was unveiled during the “Genoa 130” event which took place this evening at the Porto Antico in Genoa.



The KOMBAT™ Pro 130 Genoa 2024 jersey

The Kombat Pro 130 Genoa 2024 shirt will be available for pre-order on the website Genoacfc.itgiving priority to all fans who have registered on the web platform in recent days, who will receive a dedicated communication.