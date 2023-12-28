Genoa – “The project is there and I have seen it.” Finally not only the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci but today, for the first time, we can all see what the new Ferraris stadium will look like: it is the one published on the front page of our newspaper and above. Created by architect Hembert Penaranda of the “Officina Architetti” studio, the redevelopment project is one of the priorities of the municipal administration. “The teams must make us an offer of some kind – said the mayor – in any case at the end of 2024 we will decide: either the teams do it or we do it”. But the project created by Penaranda is already the result of the collaboration of Genoa and Sampdoria with the administration. A partnership that allowed the Ligurian capital to be included in the dossier that allowed the FIGC to win Euro 2032 together with Turkey. As for Genoa, the club is ready to start immediately as explained to the municipal administration in a meeting that took place less than a month ago. The new stadium has always been at the heart of the 777 Partners project since they bought the club. There is also a desire on the part of Sampdoria to continue this journey together. Samp, obviously, came in at a later time given that the new owners took office last summer and the approval for the club's restructuring plan arrived in mid-October.

In any case, a meeting is already called in the first two weeks of January in which the two sports clubs will meet the administration. We will talk about the agreement that the two clubs will have to sign with the Municipality, the duration and, above all, how the costs of the intervention will be divided. The stadium is owned by the Municipality but depending on the formula that is chosen for the management of the facility, the amounts that the two teams will have to invest will change. Also because the Penaranda project has an overall cost of between 60 and 80 million. Among the elements that will characterize the restyling, the towers which will become even taller and the top floor of the grandstand which will be completely made of glass with the creation of over 3 thousand square meters of surface area to be allocated to the skyboxes. The capacity will increase slightly and exceed 33 thousand. To achieve this result, the steps of the grandstand will be moved to the facade to recover more space. The interventions will also affect the areas between the stands and the stands and between the stands and stands. The four corners of the structure will also be made of glass and will be able to accommodate commercial businesses. Among the hypotheses, also the opening of a hotel inside the stadium. The implementation time should not be too long: 4 years during which the teams will continue to play at Ferraris.

The road map is still being defined but the will is there to start work as early as the 2024/2025 season. The redevelopment will be divided into two phases. The first should be completed close to 2026 while the works will be completed in the following three years – and therefore ahead of 2032. We will start from the grandstand and then progressively intervene on stands and tiers. Furthermore, the Ferraris will be equipped with the most modern technologies to make it fall into the UEFA category 4: this is the highest level which potentially allows it to also host Champions League and Europa League finals. To comply with the “green” dossier which allowed the FIGC to win Euro 2032, the Ferraris will be equipped with systems for the production of electricity from renewable sources: the installation of photovoltaic panels is planned on the roof which will contribute to the energy needs of the stadium . The project, however, is susceptible to further changes, especially in the external part. In fact, the route of the Skymetro which will pass near the stadium, right near the Ferraris square, is currently being evaluated.