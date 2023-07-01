Genoa – Few days left. From today the new season officially opens and on Wednesday 5th Genoa will know which opponent they will face on their debut in the year of their return to Serie A. In a few days, therefore, live at 12 on Dazn and on the Youtube channel of the Serie A League, the calendar of the next championship that it will start on the weekend of August 19-20 and end on May 26. There will also be a drastic cut in the midweek rounds (only one will be played, on 27 September), while there will be 4 stops for national team matches: 10 September, 15 October, 19 November and 24 March 2024.

Unlike previous years – the previous season was also characterized by the long winter break for the World Cup held in Qatar – there will be no breaks for the December festivities, so the games will also be played during the period between Christmas and New Year’s . The format hasn’t changed compared to last year: no big matches close to the Champions League matches and a calendar that remains asymmetrical (the two-way rounds will not be the same). The start of the Coppa Italia has also been made official. Preliminary round scheduled for Sunday 6 August (some Lega Pro and B teams will participate) and then we start with the 32nd round on the weekend of 13 August when the rossoblù will make their home debut at Ferraris. The final will be played on 15 May.

The teams of Serie A, championship 2023-2024

Just as the dates for the next Serie A season are being outlined, in the same way the grid of the 20 coaches who will be at the starting line for the next championship is also being completed. A championship that, as already happened in previous years, will have several teams from the central north (the first region remains Lombardy with 4 clubs) and only three companies from the south (Naples, Salernitana and Lecce) to which is added the newly promoted Cagliari.

Among the technicians at the starting line, Gilardino presents himself as the only newcomer in Serie A, a role that last season had fallen to Palladino on the Monza bench who then played a true revelation in the championship (the team finished in eleventh place) which earned him confirmation for the 2023/2024 season as well. The confirmations, however, are many. Milan, Inter, Juventus, Rome and Lazio restart from Pioli, Inzaghi, Allegri, Mourinho and Sarri while the Italian champions Napoli, after a long scouting by the president De Laurentiis, have entrusted themselves to Garcia.

Confirmations also for Italian in Florence, Juric in Turin, Gasperini in Bergamo and Thiago Motta in Bologna while Verona, despite the salvation achieved in extremis by the duo Zaffaroni-Bocchetti, has decided to change to focus on Baroni whose official announcement is expected shortly . Furthermore, Di Francesco is awaiting signing on the Frosinone bench vacated by Grosso despite the splendid ride in B last year while D’Aversa in Lecce, where he will replace Baroni, will be made official next week.

Furthermore, Serie A finds one of the most experienced technicians: Rainier. The coach has brought Cagliari back to Serie A and is preparing to experience another season in the top flight where he has collected 462 benches (1271 in his career). In addition to being the coach in Serie A with the most benches, Ranieri with his 71 years is also the oldest while the youngest is confirmed Palladino who will not turn 40 before April 2024.