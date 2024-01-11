Genoa – Genoa's new signing, Djed Spence, landed last night in Genoa and will undergo medical examinations this morning. Then he signs the contract and first trains under Gilardino. He arrives on loan until June, with the right to buy set at 8 million.

Crosshairs on Bohinen

For Genoa's midfield he is in the crosshairs Emil Bohinen24 years old, has spent three seasons at Salernitana with whom he has already played around fifty matches in Serie A. An agreement has already been reached with the player, the agreement with Salernitana is still missing and they would not like to deprive him of him.

In the middle of the field it is likely that there will be new things, because Kutlu, Jagiello and Galdames are out.