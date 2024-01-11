Genoa – First training session under Gilardino for Djed Spence. And first contact with his new team, a few hours before the match against Torino, for the English full-back but of Jamaican origins, born in 2000. He arrives on loan from Tottenham as part of the Dragusin deal: in June for the Grifone there is a right of redemption of around 8 million.

Spence has worn jerseys throughout his career of Fulham, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Rennes and Leeds. He was an England Under 21 international, he will immediately be among the squad called up for Turin but the starter remains Sabelli, at least for the moment